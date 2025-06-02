Bhiwani residents irked over potable water shortage in many localities

A delegation of residents of Bansi Pana, Lohari Wala road and Naya Bazaar areas in Bhiwani town led by the Jan Sangharsh Samiti raised the issue of shortage of water supply in their locality for last several weeks in Bhiwani town.

They alleged that they had also staged protest demonstration outside the office of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and also submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent Engineer of the Department but there was no solution to their problem so far.

Jan Sangharsh Samiti convenor and CPM district secretary Comrade Omprakash, Dalit Adhikar Manch coordinator Sukhdev Palwas and resident Naresh Soni stated that there was no water supply for several days in areas, including Bansi Pana, Gali No12, Friends Colony, Shastri Marg, Vidya Nagar and the last lane near Hanuman Mandir. These colonies continue to suffer from severe drinking water shortage.

Seeking a solution to the ongoing drinking water crisis, they stated that there could be a massive protest in the next few days by the residents if the situation persisted.

They mentioned that despite repeated visits to the office of the Executive Engineer, only verbal assurances were given, with no action taken on the ground to redress the grievance.

This negligent attitude had driven people to block roads in protest frequently in the past. The protestors accused the department officials, the district administration, and the “triple engine” government of being indifferent to public suffering. They emphasised that the Opposition should pressure the ruling government to resolve these critical public issues.

Participants in the protest included Naresh Soni, Sukhdev Palwas, Naresh Gupta, Manoj Aggarwal, Sanjay Sharma, Anil Jangra, Krishan Soni, and Ramjas.