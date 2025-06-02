DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Bhiwani residents irked over potable water shortage in many localities

Bhiwani residents irked over potable water shortage in many localities

Stage protest demonstration outside the office of the Public Health Engineering Department
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 03:10 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents protest inadequate water supply at a locality in Bhiwani town. file photo
Advertisement

A delegation of residents of Bansi Pana, Lohari Wala road and Naya Bazaar areas in Bhiwani town led by the Jan Sangharsh Samiti raised the issue of shortage of water supply in their locality for last several weeks in Bhiwani town.

Advertisement

They alleged that they had also staged protest demonstration outside the office of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and also submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent Engineer of the Department but there was no solution to their problem so far.

Jan Sangharsh Samiti convenor and CPM district secretary Comrade Omprakash, Dalit Adhikar Manch coordinator Sukhdev Palwas and resident Naresh Soni stated that there was no water supply for several days in areas, including Bansi Pana, Gali No12, Friends Colony, Shastri Marg, Vidya Nagar and the last lane near Hanuman Mandir. These colonies continue to suffer from severe drinking water shortage.

Advertisement

Seeking a solution to the ongoing drinking water crisis, they stated that there could be a massive protest in the next few days by the residents if the situation persisted.

They mentioned that despite repeated visits to the office of the Executive Engineer, only verbal assurances were given, with no action taken on the ground to redress the grievance.

Advertisement

This negligent attitude had driven people to block roads in protest frequently in the past. The protestors accused the department officials, the district administration, and the “triple engine” government of being indifferent to public suffering. They emphasised that the Opposition should pressure the ruling government to resolve these critical public issues.

Participants in the protest included Naresh Soni, Sukhdev Palwas, Naresh Gupta, Manoj Aggarwal, Sanjay Sharma, Anil Jangra, Krishan Soni, and Ramjas.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts