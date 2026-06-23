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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani residents up in arms over civic delays

Bhiwani residents up in arms over civic delays

Allege negligence by the MC over lack of development

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Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 07:54 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Residents stage a protest in Bhiwani.
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Residents of Wards 13 and 14 in Bhiwani town have expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of development works and alleged failure of the Municipal Council Bhiwani (MCB) to fulfil promises made to them.

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Led by local Municipal Council member Jaiveer Singh Ranga, residents launched a campaign against the MCB authorities and warned that they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not addressed soon.

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Ranga alleged that the MCB had promised to construct a Sant Samaj Dharamshala in Ambedkar Colony and build streets in Wards 13 and 14. However, he said the projects have remained confined to paperwork, with no work having started on the ground. As a result, residents continue to face difficulties, with roads in poor condition, overflowing drains and inadequate civic amenities.

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Residents said they had repeatedly approached the MCB office and raised their concerns with officials, but had received only assurances. They alleged that the continued indifference and negligence of the authorities had led to widespread public resentment.

The residents warned that they would stage a protest outside the Municipal Council office if their demands were not met soon. They also expressed anger over what they described as a biased approach by the Municipal Council Chairperson.

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The residents demanded that construction of the Sant Samaj Dharamshala in Ambedkar Colony begin at the earliest and that street construction works in Wards 13 and 14 be started immediately.

“The MC authorities should respond sensitively to public issues and resolve them without delay,” said Dalbir Singh, a resident.

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