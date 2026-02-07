Bhiwani, Rohtak set up Kabaddi league final showdown

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) as Bhiwani Bulls take on Rohtak Royals in the final on Saturday at the Sports University of Haryana in Rai. After days of high-intensity league matches and closely fought semi-finals, the tournament’s top two teams are now one win away from lifting the coveted KCL trophy.

Bhiwani Bulls booked their maiden KCL final berth with a hard-fought 40–36 victory over league toppers Hisar Heroes in the first semi-final, led by a captain’s performance from Devank Dalal. The contest began with sharp exchanges between Devank and Hisar raider Ashu Malik, before the Bulls’ skipper asserted control with a super raid.

Hisar responded strongly through a disciplined defence marshalled by Surjeet Narwal and timely raids from Manprit and Ankit Dahiya, even inflicting an all-out to edge ahead. However, Devank’s composure under pressure, highlighted by a Super 10, swung the momentum back in Bhiwani’s favour. Although Hisar levelled the scores late and pushed the match to a tense finish, Devank’s decisive raids in the closing minutes sealed the win for the Bulls.

In the second semi-final, Rohtak Royals defeated Panipat Panthers 43–36, with skipper Vijay Malik’s calm game management proving crucial. The first half was evenly balanced, with Meetu Sharma leading the raids for Panipat while Rakesh Singh delivered key points for Rohtak.

A crucial super raid by Ritesh Singh and consistent defensive efforts from Sandeep Narwal, who later completed a High-5, helped the Royals secure a narrow halftime lead. Panipat applied sustained pressure in the second half, but Vijay Malik held his nerve, thwarting four potential all-outs through smart raids and effective clock control.

His late Super 10 ensured Rohtak maintained their advantage despite a spirited fightback from the Panthers, setting up a high-stakes final against Bhiwani Bulls.