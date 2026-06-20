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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani rural roads in dire straits, activist submits plaint

Bhiwani rural roads in dire straits, activist submits plaint

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Deepender Deswal
Bhiwani, Updated At : 03:07 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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These roads are maintained by the zila parishad & marketing board.
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The dilapidated condition of roads in the rural areas of Bhiwani led to a furore during the Samadhan Shivir organised by the district administration today.

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Social activist and former zila parishad member Ishwar Singh Maan submitted the complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, stating that link roads in villages were non-existent. He alleged that the bad condition of roads have been causing a huge inconvenience to the commuters. “During monsoon, the roads turns into a muddy puddle,” he alleged.

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Maan said though the authorities concerned had allotted the works to repair patches, the contractors seemed least interested to fulfil the task.

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Highlighting the poor condition of link roads, which are maintained by the zila parishad and the marketing board in some of the villages, he said the issue had caused severe resentment among the villagers.

Maan pointed out that three major link roads in Bhiwani district were in a deplorable condition. The stretch from Devrala village to Hansa village has completely deteriorated over the past year.

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He said the road from Talu village near waterworks to Kungar village was also damaged at several places. He said the zila parishad had prepared an estimate and awarded the tender, but the contractor was yet to begin work.

The activist also alleged that work on the stretch from Hansa to Sidhanwa village, which was under the marketing board, had been abandoned by the contractor.

He said the villagers were being forced to take long detours through other villages to reach their respective destinations. Maan urged senior officials to do repair works on a war footing. Officials assured the activist that the issue would be taken up on priority basis.

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