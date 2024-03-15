Bhiwani Sector 23 residents bemoan lack of civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 14

The residents of Sector 23 expressed discontent with the local administration over problems such as broken roads, leaking drainage systems and a lack of potable water supply in their sector.

The residents alleged that despite having taken up the matter with the authorities concerned before, their grievances were yet to be resolved.

Resident Welfare Association Sector-23 president Mahendra Singh Sheoran said: “Despite being a posh sector, a number of roads and parks are in a poor condition. In the absence of a proper drainage system, people face problems on rainy days as rainwater floods many low-lying areas and roads.”

Sheoran said the residents of Sector 23 had been facing the plight of a lack of attention from the authorities concerned since quite long. “The administration is not paying any attention to our problems. Though the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhiwani has inspected a few sites in our sector, the situation has not changed,” he said.

The female residents Sushila Yadav, Sheela Devi among other said that if the administration kept on ignoring their problems, they would stage a protest at the offices of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the district administration to highlight their problems.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Hisar