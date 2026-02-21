Bhiwani shopkeepers protest overflowing sewers in market

Advertisement

Overflowing sewerage due to blockages in the sewer lines at Bhiwani's Improvement Trust market has sparked resentment among local shopkeepers, who are frustrated by the authorities' lack of response to their plight.

Shopkeepers alleged that the foul smell from stagnant sewer water, caused by the blockage, is unbearable, making it difficult for them even to sit in their shops. They also staged a protest to highlight the issue.

Improvement Trust Market Association president Mahabir Jangra said the problem has persisted for the past month, despite repeated alerts to officials. “We have tried contacting officials from the Municipal Council and Public Health Engineering Department, but their response has been limited to inspections, with the blockage still uncleared,” he alleged.

Market representatives, including general secretary Pradeep Ranga, noted that the sewerage system in the Improvement Trust Market area has been overflowing for nearly a month. They said that after their complaints, some departmental employees visited the site, but no further action followed, allowing sewage water to enter shops and spread a foul odour.

The shopkeepers claimed it is causing major inconvenience and warned of a dharna if no action is taken soon.

Among those present at the protest were shopkeepers Ramesh Fauji, Jeetu, Gulshan Verma, Amit, Manish, Sunil Batra, Dinesh Sharma, Pradeep Yadav, Mahendra Kumar, and others.