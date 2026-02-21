DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Bhiwani shopkeepers protest overflowing sewers in market

Bhiwani shopkeepers protest overflowing sewers in market

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 11:56 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shopkeepers during a protest in Bhiwani.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Overflowing sewerage due to blockages in the sewer lines at Bhiwani's Improvement Trust market has sparked resentment among local shopkeepers, who are frustrated by the authorities' lack of response to their plight.

Advertisement

Shopkeepers alleged that the foul smell from stagnant sewer water, caused by the blockage, is unbearable, making it difficult for them even to sit in their shops. They also staged a protest to highlight the issue.

Advertisement

Improvement Trust Market Association president Mahabir Jangra said the problem has persisted for the past month, despite repeated alerts to officials. “We have tried contacting officials from the Municipal Council and Public Health Engineering Department, but their response has been limited to inspections, with the blockage still uncleared,” he alleged.

Market representatives, including general secretary Pradeep Ranga, noted that the sewerage system in the Improvement Trust Market area has been overflowing for nearly a month. They said that after their complaints, some departmental employees visited the site, but no further action followed, allowing sewage water to enter shops and spread a foul odour.

Advertisement

The shopkeepers claimed it is causing major inconvenience and warned of a dharna if no action is taken soon.

Among those present at the protest were shopkeepers Ramesh Fauji, Jeetu, Gulshan Verma, Amit, Manish, Sunil Batra, Dinesh Sharma, Pradeep Yadav, Mahendra Kumar, and others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts