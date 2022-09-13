Bhiwani: Start paddy procurement, Deepender Hooda tells Haryana Government

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani: Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Monday urged the state government to resolve the issue and start paddy procurement. The Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association has announced a statewide strike in grain markets from September 19, ahead of paddy procurement in the state. TNS

Suspected of demanding bribe, patwari suspended

Kaithal: Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal on day suspended a patwari of Fatehpur in the district, Surinder Singh, for allegedly demanding money for the demarcation of a land. Arpana, the complainant, approached the DC and told her that the patwari had demanded Rs 50,000 from her. TNS

Three-month-old baby found abandoned

Kurukshetra: A three-month-old baby boy was found abandoned at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Monday. Harpal Singh, former sarpanch of Samsirpur village, had gone to Brahma Sarovar for a walk at 3 am and heard the baby crying. The baby was later shifted to Shishu Vatika in Kaithal. A case has been registered. TNS

Three run over by truck in Ballabgarh, two die

Faridabad: Two persons died, while one suffered injuries in an accident on the road connecting Ballabgarh with Faridabad on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Gautam and his wife Kanchan. The couple was walking towards Faridabad from Chawla colony in Ballabgarh. A speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit them and the driver fled the spot. TNS

INLD opposes 20% cess on export of non-basmati rice

Chandigarh: The INLD on Monday has opposed the imposition of 20 per cent cess on the export of non-basmati rice by the Centre. Terming it as “anti-farmer”, INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala said the cess on the export of the non-basmati rice was another decision by the Centre to economically hit the farmers. TNS

Dy Speaker to head select committee on Police Bill

Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a Select committee for the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill 2022. Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be the chairperson, while Home Minister Anil Vij, has been nominated as the member of the committee. TNS

Two held with 40 gm heroin

Kurukshetra: The police arrested two men and seized 40 gm heroin from them on Sunday night. The accused were identified as Amit Kumar and Kamaljeet, both residents of Shahabad. They were produced in a court that remanded them in two-day police custody. The accused were arrested at a naka set up by the anti-narcotics cell in Shahabad.