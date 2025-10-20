Bhiwani student steals show at Japan Expo

Shruti Verma, a student of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, showcased Haryana’s rich folk culture at the Japan Expo 2025. Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepti Dharmani said it was a matter of pride a student of the university represented Haryanvi folk dance on an international stage. “Shruti has not only showcased the essence of Haryanvi culture globally, but has also brought honour to Haryana and the university,” she said, adding the CBLU is committed to empowering young women and nurturing their aspirations.

Prof Dharmani emphasised the university had worked to promote the native languages, traditional attire and cultural heritage of Haryana. “With active student participation, we are moving forward with pride towards a developed and culturally enriched India,” she added.

Registrar Dr Bhavna Sharma said the university was dedicated to preserving folk traditions and promoting the cultural heritage of Haryana. “Our aim is to provide students with a holistic, value-based and career-oriented education,” she said.

Shruti Verma said their performances at the Indian Pavilion and South Stage were warmly received by the Japanese audience, who showed enthusiasm for Indian culture, took photos and videos, and even participated in workshops to learn Haryanvi dance. She added Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attended their performance on October 7 during his visit to Japan and encouraged them. Highlight of the event was a collaborative performance on October 10, where the Indian team joined a Japanese drum group to present a captivating fusion of Indian dance and traditional Japanese music.