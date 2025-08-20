Bhiwani teacher death case: Haryana Govt to hand over probe to CBI

The Haryana Government has agreed to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of schoolteacher Manisha, following demands from residents of her native village, Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a tweet posted after 2 am, stated that the case would be handed over to the CBI. He assured that justice would be delivered and said the decision was being taken in line with the wishes of Manisha’s family.

Saini emphasised that the state government and police administration were conducting the investigation with complete transparency.

Referring to Manisha as “our daughter,” he added that he was personally monitoring the case.

भिवानी की हमारी बेटी मनीषा और उनके परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार तथा पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी गंभीरता और पारदर्शिता के साथ कार्य कर रहे हैं। मैं स्वयं लगातार इस मामले की रिपोर्ट ले रहा रहा हूँ। परिवार की माँग के आधार पर हरियाणा सरकार निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए इस केस को CBI को… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) August 19, 2025

Earlier, villagers had launched an indefinite protest, announcing that Manisha’s last rites would not be performed until all arrests in the case had been made.

On Tuesday, the Haryana Government ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours (from 11 am on Tuesday) amid public outrage over the death of the teacher.

Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11, after leaving the school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college.