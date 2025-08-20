DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Bhiwani teacher death case: Haryana Govt to hand over probe to CBI

Bhiwani teacher death case: Haryana Govt to hand over probe to CBI

CM Nayab Saini says state government, police administration conducting investigation with complete transparency
article_Author
Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters block the road leading to Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani district, demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Manisha, a schoolteacher, on Tuesday. Photo: Indervesh
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has agreed to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of schoolteacher Manisha, following demands from residents of her native village, Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a tweet posted after 2 am, stated that the case would be handed over to the CBI. He assured that justice would be delivered and said the decision was being taken in line with the wishes of Manisha’s family.

Saini emphasised that the state government and police administration were conducting the investigation with complete transparency.

Advertisement

Referring to Manisha as “our daughter,” he added that he was personally monitoring the case.

Advertisement

Earlier, villagers had launched an indefinite protest, announcing that Manisha’s last rites would not be performed until all arrests in the case had been made.

On Tuesday, the Haryana Government ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours (from 11 am on Tuesday) amid public outrage over the death of the teacher.

Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11, after leaving the school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts