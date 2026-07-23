Bhiwani varsity allows students with single reappear to fill vacant seats

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, has decided to allow students with a reappear (compartment) in a single subject to seek admission against vacant seats in its postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) programmes.

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The university has also announced an open counselling session for vacant PG seats on July 28. If seats remain unfilled after counselling, admissions will continue through open counselling until August 10.

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Prof Sunita Bharatwal, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof Surender Kaushik, Chairman of the Admission Committee, said the university had amended its admission rules to permit students with a reappear in a single subject to secure admission against vacant seats, provided no eligible applicants are on the waiting list.

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They said the move would benefit both students and university departments by ensuring that vacant seats were filled. Earlier, only candidates who had passed their undergraduate examinations completely were eligible for admission to the two-year PG programmes.

Applications for open counselling will be accepted until noon on July 28, and the admission list will be released the same day, the university spokesperson said, adding that the decision had been taken in response to growing demand from students. However, candidates with a reappear in the subject for which they are seeking admission will not be eligible, the spokesperson clarified.

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Similarly, students with a reappear in a single subject will also be eligible for admission against vacant UG seats at the university's Swarna Jayanti College. Open counselling for UG admissions will continue until July 30.

Prof Bharatwal said the decision would enable students to continue their studies without losing an academic year while also helping the university maximise enrolment.