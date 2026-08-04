Bhiwani varsity honours CWG bronze medallist Seema Kaliraman

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, felicitated discus thrower Seema Kaliraman, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, at a ceremony organised by the university’s Sports Council on Tuesday. Seema is a research scholar in the Department of Physical Education.

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Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepti Dharmani honoured Seema with a shawl, a memento and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The Vice-Chancellor said her success had brought laurels to the university, Haryana and the nation, while inspiring young women to pursue excellence in sports. She described Seema as an exemplary student, athlete, daughter and mother whose dedication reflects the values of discipline and perseverance.

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Prof Dharmani also announced that the university would recommend Seema’s name to the Haryana Government for suitable employment and continue extending all possible support for her sporting career. She further revealed plans to establish a Sports Testing and Analytics Laboratory to strengthen scientific training and injury prevention for athletes.

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Expressing gratitude for the honour, Seema credited her achievement to the guidance of her coach and husband, Ravinder, the support of her family and the encouragement she received from CBLU. She said that having completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the university and currently pursuing her PhD there made the recognition especially meaningful.

“My next goal is to win gold at the Asian Games and the Olympics,” she said, urging young athletes to remain committed to discipline and hard work.