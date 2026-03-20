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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani varsity sets benchmark, implements online academic bank of credits system

Bhiwani varsity sets benchmark, implements online academic bank of credits system

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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CBLU Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani.
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Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) has become the first university in Haryana to upload student data onto the academic bank of credits (ABC) portal.

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Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani said the efforts in examination reforms had yielded dividends for the university, enabling it to emerge as a leading university in the state towards the successful implementation of the academic bank of credits system, which was a key component of the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

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The VC said the university had achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the first position among all universities in Haryana in terms of credit data uploaded under the academic bank of credits (ABC) initiative.

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She said achievement reflected administrative coordination, technological adoption, and the commitment of faculty and staff towards student-centric academic reforms. This recognition has been conveyed by the Digital India Corporation (DIC).

Prof Dharmani, congratulated the university fraternity for this accomplishment and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the examination branch led by the Controller of Examinations in the seamless execution of the ABC framework. She emphasised that the university would continue to strive for excellence in implementing innovative academic initiatives aligned with national priorities.

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This recognition further strengthens the position of the CBLU as a progressive institution committed to academic excellence, transparency, and digital transformation in higher education, she said.

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