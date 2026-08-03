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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani woman alleges brothers assaulted her after she posted videos of husband's abuse

Bhiwani woman alleges brothers assaulted her after she posted videos of husband's abuse

Victim suffers multiple fractures; Bhiwani police book four after alleged attack over social media posts exposing domestic violence

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:39 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A woman from Sidhanwa village in Bhiwani district has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by her two brothers and their aides after she shared on social media videos showing her husband allegedly beating her.

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The woman, Anisha, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar after sustaining multiple fractures. She has lodged a complaint with the Bhiwani police.

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Bahal police station SHO Ugar Sain said a case had been registered against four persons, including the woman’s two brothers and two unidentified accomplices. An investigation is underway.

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Doctors treating Anisha said she had suffered fractures at eight places and is likely to undergo surgeries on her arms and legs.

She was admitted to the hospital by her brother-in-law, Sombir.

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Anisha, who married Vikas of Jui village in 2014, alleged that her husband, an alcoholic, had been assaulting her regularly. She said she uploaded videos of the alleged abuse on social media after being beaten, hoping to seek justice.

She further alleged that although she had earlier informed her brothers about the abuse, they did not come to her aid.

According to the complaint, while her husband was away, her two brothers, accompanied by their aides, entered her house in Sidhanwa village and allegedly attacked her with iron rods and sticks.

She alleged that the assault left both her arms and legs fractured.

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