Bhiwani woman teacher death: Mahapanchayat issues 21-day ultimatum to CBI

As the investigation into the death of schoolteacher Manisha continues to remain inconclusive, a Khap Mahapanchayat in Dhani Laxman village of Bhiwani district on Sunday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete and present its findings.

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Manisha’s father has also warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bhiwani if the June 29 deadline is not met.

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During the gathering, Manisha’s father, Sanjay Kumar, announced that he would begin an indefinite fast outside the DC office to seek justice for his daughter and urged the public to support his campaign.

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Following discussions, the panchayat also constituted a sangharsh samiti. The committee stated that if justice is not delivered within the stipulated time, an indefinite hunger strike would begin from June 29 outside the DC office in Bhiwani. It also extended full support to the victim’s family.

Manisha, a schoolteacher, went missing on August 11 after leaving home for school. Her body was found two days later in fields near Singhani village.

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Police initially registered a murder case but later suggested a suicide angle, a conclusion strongly opposed by locals. Subsequently, the Haryana government transferred the case to the CBI, which visited Bhiwani on September 3.

Mewa Singh Arya, a member of the samiti, said the movement has received support from several khap panchayats across Haryana.

A 15-member committee has been formed to decide the next course of action and lead the agitation. The members include Satbir Pradhan, Azad Singh Bhuna, Dharamvir Singh, Praveen, Rajvir Sarpanch, Shimbhu Raj Sarpanch of Dhani Laxman village, Hardayal, Bhale Ram, Anoop, Ishwar, Raghuvir Numberdar, Raju, Mahavir Sarpanch, and Ramkumar.

Former Loharu MLA Om Prakash Gora alleged that the state government was attempting to suppress the matter. He said the government should ensure justice for the victim’s family instead of obstructing the investigation, adding that once the case has been handed over to the CBI, it must be brought to a conclusive end.