Bhiwani women block NH over water crisis

Bhiwani, May 6

Angry over the prolonged water crisis in their village, women residents of Naurangabad village in Bhiwani district blocked the Bhiwani-Rohtak highway today.

They registered their protest by smashing earthen pots on the road.

The protesters said they were facing acute water shortage for the past couple of years. They had registered several complaints with the district administration regarding their demand to supply adequate water to them. The police rushed to the spot after getting information about the protest.

The road blockade resulted in a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road in Naurangabad village. The police, accompanied by the sub divisional officer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Praveen Kumar, reached the site and assured the protesting women that they would ensure adequate water supply to the village.

In the Durga Colony locality of Bhiwani town, the water problem drove residents to stage protest demonstrations on the road. They said they were dependent on groundwater for drinking and other domestic usage, but now the water table had gone down further, resulting in acute water shortage in their locality.