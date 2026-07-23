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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani youth seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s ouster write blood-letter to Prez Murmu

Bhiwani youth seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s ouster write blood-letter to Prez Murmu

Bhiwani youth urge President Murmu to fix accountability in NEET paper leak case and submitted the memorandum, written in blood, to the administration

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Youth staging a protest in Bhiwani on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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In response to the lathi charge on students during the protests in Delhi, youth in Bhiwani submitted a memorandum written in blood to the President of India on Thursday, demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Cabinet.

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The protesting youth, under the banners of Yuva Kalyan Sangathan and Swatantrata Senani Kalyan Sangathan, organised a demonstration. They urged the President to fix accountability in the NEET paper leak case and submitted the memorandum, written in blood, to the administration.

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Yuva Kalyan Sangathan president Kamal Pradhan said, "The youth have written a letter in blood to the President because, despite a month-long agitation, the Prime Minister has taken no action."

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He alleged that more than 20 students died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak. He added that they would continue the protest with discipline and restraint until their demands were fulfilled.

Referring to social activist Sonam Wangchuk's reported appeal to end the hunger strike after receiving an assurance that no cases would be registered against students, the protesters said, "This movement is no longer confined to one individual; it has now become a people's movement."

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They urged people across Haryana to continue peaceful protests in their respective villages and towns until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

They maintained that the movement had expanded beyond students and was gradually turning into a broader public movement, with increasing support from different sections of society.

Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike by social activist Umesh Bhardwaj and student leader Manjeet Langyan in Bhiwani, in support of the students protesting in Delhi, entered its second day on Thursday.

Bhardwaj said it was unfortunate that the protesters, especially the girl students, were being humiliated by people associated with the authorities concerned. He said there was a need for dialogue in a democratic system.

"It is the responsibility of the government and the administration to listen to students," he said.

Langyan said the agitation was not a fight for any particular organisation or ideology, but for every student who was honestly pursuing education and dreaming of a better future.

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