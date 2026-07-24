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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani youths seek removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, write to President in blood

Bhiwani youths seek removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, write to President in blood

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Students at an indefinite dharna in Bhiwani; and (right) an activist shows the letter written to the President.
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As a reaction to the alleged lathicharge on students during the protests in Delhi, youths in Bhiwani today wrote a memorandum in blood addressed to the President, demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Cabinet.

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The youths organised a protest under the banner of Yuva Kalyan Sangathan and Swatantrata Senani Kalyan Sangathan. Urging the President to fix accountability for the NEET paper leak, they submitted the memorandum to the district administration.

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Yuva Kalyan Sangathan president Kamal pradhan said, “The youths have written a letter to the President in blood because, despite a month-long agitation, the Prime Minister has taken no action.” He alleged that more than 20 students died by suicide after the NEET paper leak. He added that they would continue the protest with discipline and restraint alongside the youth until their demands are fulfilled.

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Referring to social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s condition to end the hunger strike after an assurance that no cases would be registered against students, they said, “The movement is no longer confined to one individual. It has now become a people’s movement.”

They urged people across Haryana to continue peaceful protests in their respective villages and towns until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike in Bhiwani by social activist Umesh Bhardwaj and student leader Manjeet Langyan in support of students in Delhi entered is second day today.

Bhardwaj said it was unfortunate to see the protesters, especially girls, being humiliated. He said there was a need for a dialogue in a democratic system.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the administration to listen to students,” he said.

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