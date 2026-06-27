A research scholar with the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, Seema Kaliraman has qualified for the Asian Games in the discus throw event.

Advertisement

A university spokesperson informed that Seema is pursuing PhD from the Department of Physical Education at the university.

Advertisement

CBLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepti Dharmani, while congratulating her, said that Seema’s success is a matter of pride for the university and the region. She appreciated the efforts of the sports department of the university in nurturing sporting talent.

Advertisement

Prof Dharmani said that CBLU remains committed to promoting excellence in both academics and sports, and expressed confidence that Seema would continue to excel at the international level. Dean Student Welfare Dr Suresh Malik wishes that the athlete will bring laurels for the country.

A resident of Bhiwani, Seema is currently pursuing her PhD on the topic ‘Imagery and Positive Self-Talk Training on Athletic Performance.’ She has recently won a gold medal at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championship in Ranchi. Her best throw of this season was 57.18 metres at the National Inter-State Athletics Meet in Chennai.

Advertisement

Seema who has recently recuperated with a serious knee injury that kept her away from competition for more than three years said that her return to the field has been remarkable and hoped to perform better to bring medal for the country in the Asian games.