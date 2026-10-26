Vaish College, Bhiwani, won the overall trophy at the eighth edition of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University’s (CBLU) three-day university youth festival ‘Utkarsh-2026’, hosted by Mahila Mahavidyalaya at Jhojhu Kalan in Charkhi Dadri.

Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani, secured the runner-up trophy, while BLJS College, Tosham, won the Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy.

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Around 1,200 students from 29 colleges participated in 44 competitions in music, dance, theatre, literary events and fine arts during the festival.

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CBLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepti Dharmani attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and presented trophies and certificates to the winners. She said students selected at the festival would represent the university at the inter-university level.

She encouraged the students to prepare for North Zone-level competitions and aim for greater success at the national and international levels.

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Loharu Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Dalal attended the event as the chief guest, while social workers Sombir Ghasola and Anil Kaluwala were present as guests of honour.

Haryanvi culture remained at the centre of the festival, with students participating in competitions in folk songs, folk dances, ragini, classical dance, group singing, drama, mime, qawwali, debates, rangoli and poster-making.