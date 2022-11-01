Bholu to move SC against JJB decision to treat him as adult

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

In the Prince murder case, Bholu’s counsel has decided to move the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

After reviewing the case for the second time on behalf of the JJB on the SC direction, an order was issued to conduct the trial considering Bholu as an adult. After which Bholu got the bail from the SC. Assuming Bholu as an adult in the case, the first hearing was to begin in the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal today.

Prince murder case: Plea for speedy trial An application on behalf of Prince’s father Barun Thakur has been filed in the Court of ASJ Tarun Singal on Monday

He has demanded a speedy trial in the case and daily hearings. The application will also come up for hearing on Nov 19

As the hearing started, it was first argued on behalf of Bholu that they are going to move the SC against the decision of the JJB. Therefore, a long date should be given for hearing here. On which, the court has fixed November 19 for the next hearing in the matter.

“Till the next hearing, Bholu’s counsel will have to file an appeal in the SC. If there are any guidelines from the SC on the appeal, then as per that it will be decided in the Sessions Court whether the trial will go ahead or get another date,” said Barun Thakur, the father of the deceased.