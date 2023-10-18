Bhondsi jail inmate caught with drugs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 17

An inmate of Bhondsi Jail was allegedly caught with 19 gm of “sulfa” when he returned to jail after undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. An FIR was registered against him following a complaint by Deputy Jail Superintendent Charan Singh.

According to complaint, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Narnaul, who was lodged in jail in a case of snatching, was sent to hospital for a checkup due to his ill health yesterday. “When he was brought back in the evening, 19 gm of ‘sulfa’ was seized from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that his friend had given it to him when he visited him in the hospital,” Charan Singh said.

