Bhopal lab confirms 10 LSD cases among cattle in Haryana

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed 10 cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Haryana, with infections reported in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Bhiwani districts. The confirmation has come at a time when animal husbandry authorities have issued a fresh advisory following field investigations carried out in August and September.

Initially, 12 samples at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, had tested positive for LSD. These samples were subsequently sent to Bhopal for confirmation. Sources said 10 of the 12 samples have tested positive, which is a serious issue.

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LSD is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects cattle. Veterinary officials said the disease can cause significant economic losses to livestock farmers through reduced milk production, weight loss, infertility, damage to hides and even death in severe cases.

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LUVAS has advised farmers to immediately isolate animals showing fever or skin nodules and quarantine newly purchased animals for 15 days. It has also advised restricting the movement of sick and in-contact animals, keeping separate feeding and watering equipment, disinfecting sheds and vaccinating animals as per official guidelines.