Bhukkal seeks performance report of MLAs

Jhajjar, June 18
Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal today said that since the Lok Sabha elections were now not far away, the BJP MPs in the state should tell people what they did during their tenure so that the latter could assess their performance. Bhukkal was addressing a public meeting in Matanhel village here as part of the “Hath se Hath Jodo” campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...