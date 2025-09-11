Bhuna market reels under flood fury; traders demand relief

A week after torrential rains flooded Bhuna town in Fatehabad district, the market area housing printing presses, DJ equipment shops and hardware stores remains in ruins. Traders say nearly five feet of water entered their shops and warehouses, destroying goods worth crores and leaving many on the verge of bankruptcy.

From printing machinery and DJ sound systems to electrical items and bulk inventory, entire stocks were lost in hours. Shop owners now stand outside water-logged premises, waiting for relief and fair compensation from the government.

Rakesh and Abhishek Garg of Garg Paints said they helplessly watched goods worth over Rs 5.5 lakh being submerged. “We went through the same disaster in 2022. This time, it feels like the end. Doing business doesn’t even feel safe anymore,” said Rakesh, visibly shaken.

Praveen Hardware owner Satish Goyal pegged his losses at Rs 5.25 lakh across four warehouses. “We are on the streets now. We urgently need government support to stand up again,” he said.

Pradeep Jain of Bharat Tubewell Store reported Rs 3.5 lakh losses in two storage units. “This business was our family’s livelihood. Everything is gone,” he said.

Ashok Kumar Bansal of Sanwaria Electricals claimed damages worth Rs 13 lakh. “In 2022, I lost Rs 16 lakh, and the government gave me just Rs 15,000. This time, we cannot accept such injustice again,” he asserted.

Chopra DJ & Sound System owner Gulshan Chopra said: “It wasn’t just water — it washed away our dreams. If farmers get compensation, why not us?”

Calling the situation an “administrative failure,” social worker Dr Savita Saini said: “This is the second time in recent years Bhuna has faced floods. The town has no proper drainage system. Thousands are suffering due to negligence.”

Shopkeepers have urged the government to conduct immediate surveys of affected establishments and provide fair compensation. “This isn’t just a business loss — it’s about survival,” said one trader, as the market community waited anxiously for a response from the administration.