Bhuna’s stormwater infra fails first rain test

The season’s first monsoon rain exposed serious flaws in Bhuna’s stormwater drainage in Fatehabad district on Thursday. A newly dug road caved in and multiple vehicles got stuck on Thursday.

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The incident has also raised questions over the quality of construction and the administration’s monsoon preparedness.

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The worst-affected stretch was near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park on Sirsa-Chandigarh State Highway-2, where an underground stormwater pipeline had recently been laid. After heavy rain around 4 am, the soil used to refill the excavated road got washed away, causing the surface to sink at several places.

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As traffic resumed, at least seven vehicles, including trailers and cars, got stuck in the muddy road. A trailer carrying sand overturned, leaving driver Ramniwas with minor injuries.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the Sirsa-Chandigarh highway for several hours. A crane was brought in to remove the overturned trailer, after which traffic gradually returned to normal. Commuters also faced difficulties on the Ratia-Jakhal road, where rainwater accumulated at several spots.

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Residents said roads across the town had been dug up to lay stormwater drainage pipelines. However, instead of restoring the roads properly after the work, contractors reportedly filled the trenches with loose soil. The first spell of rain washed away the soil, weakening the road surface.

The situation was particularly severe at the junction of the Sirsa-Chandigarh and Ratia-Jakhal roads near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. Heavy vehicles passing through the stretch caused the weakened road to cave in further, leaving vehicles stranded for hours. Many motorists were forced to drive along the road edges to avoid getting trapped.

Bhuna Municipal Committee vice-chairman Narendra Bagri said the Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti had directed the departments concerned and contractors to complete all stormwater drainage works by June 15. However, he claimed that poor execution had now put commuters at risk.

He warned that unless permanent repairs are carried out immediately, Bhuna could again face severe waterlogging during fresh spell of rain.

Later in the afternoon, the executing agency began repair works to strengthen the damaged road.