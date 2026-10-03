Bhupinder Hooda alleges BJP-EC nexus in elections

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged a “deep collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission, questioning why the BJP stepped forward to respond whenever the Congress raised questions with the poll panel.

“This indicates a deep collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. It is due to this nexus that the BJP has won several elections, including in Haryana. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has exposed this with evidence,” he said.

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Responding to questions from mediapersons, Hooda said the Haryana Chief Minister frequently visited Punjab but did not raise the issue of the state’s water rights.

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“The current situation is such that there is no representative from Haryana in the BBMB’s irrigation department. As a result, Haryana is not even receiving the share of water it used to get earlier, let alone the SYL water,” he said.

Hooda also accused the BJP government of burdening people with inflation. He cited recent increases in the prices of sugar and gas cylinders as indicators of what he described as the poor state of the country’s economy.

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He claimed Haryana, which he said had ranked among the leading states in development and economic stability during the Congress tenure, had now slipped to the 14th position among 18 major states. NITI Aayog’s 2026 Fiscal Health Index, however, places Haryana at 11th among 18 major states, making this particular claim different from the published ranking.