Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday condemned the use of force against Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, saying peaceful protests over public issues are both the right and responsibility of every citizen and public representative.

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Hooda said the demands raised by students and the Opposition were entirely legitimate. “Today, the entire nation is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, yet the BJP government at the Centre remains adamant,” he said.

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“Instead of seeking his resignation, the government is attempting to suppress the voices of the Opposition and the public,” he added.

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Responding to questions from media at his residence, Hooda alleged that the BJP had turned Haryana into a hub for paper leaks.

“While the government staged a charade of an investigation, neither was the inquiry report ever made public nor was any action taken against the culprits. Whether in Haryana or at the Centre, the government is shielding those responsible for paper leaks. It is crucial to fix government accountability,” he added.