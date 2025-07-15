DT
Bhupinder Hooda sends legal notice to BJP leader Arjun Singh over 'defamatory' remark

Bhupinder Hooda sends legal notice to BJP leader Arjun Singh over 'defamatory' remark

Hooda is a two-time Chief Minister of Haryana and a four-time Member of Parliament from Rohtak
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:26 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File photo
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has served a legal notice to BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh for making a ‘defamatory statement’ against him.

The notice was served through two of Hooda's counsels, alleging Arjun Singh made "defamatory, false, and malicious remarks" against Hooda during a media interaction on July 8 in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

"Your baseless allegations attempt to malign the reputation of a highly respected public figure who has earned the enduring trust and admiration of the people — particularly in Haryana — through decades of devoted public service and unwavering social commitment..." read the notice, seeking an apology from the ex-MP if he wanted to avoid a legal case.

The notice described Hooda as the son of veteran freedom fighter and statesman, late Ranbir Singh Hooda, who belongs to a family deeply rooted in the ethos of public service and nation-building.

Hooda is a two-time Chief Minister of Haryana, a four-time Member of Parliament from Rohtak, and a six-time Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (currently serving as a sitting MLA).

"This baseless and reckless remark has spread rapidly, much like wildfire, and has inflicted serious and irreparable damage to my client's hard-earned reputation. Having dedicated decades of his life to the service and welfare of the people, such a malicious attack on his integrity is both deeply unjust and profoundly injurious," the notice read.

It said that Arjun Singh's statement was based entirely on a "vague, incorrect and baseless assertion" when he met Hooda "a long time ago." "This claim is not only wholly unsubstantiated but also factually incorrect," it said.

"It appears that the malicious imputations made by you (Singh) stem from a deep-rooted conspiracy, possibly in collusion with other accused individuals, which may be a matter of thorough investigation by an independent investigating agency," the notice read.

Hooda demanded a retraction from the former lawmaker from all social media platforms, print, and electronic media, along with an apology.

"In the event of your failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated time (7 days), my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal and civil proceedings against you for defamation and all related offences…," the notice said.

