Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Midday meal workers unpaid for months

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 8

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that the Congress would form the next government in the state as the people were fed up with the functioning of the BJP-JJP regime.

“All promises made by the Congress, including giving Rs 6,000 pension to senior citizens and bringing down the cost of an LPG cylinder to Rs 500, will be fulfilled once we are voted to power,” he said during an interaction with the media here.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that when the Congress government was formed in the state in 2005, the old-age pension was only Rs 200. The Congress regime increased the pension by seven-and-a-half times to Rs 1,500, but the BJP-JJP did not even double it in nine years,” he said.

Responding to a question on the agitation of wrestlers, Hooda maintained that sportspersons were above politics and “everyone should support them so that our daughters can get justice.” He pointed out that the teachers and other staff members of aided schools and colleges had not received salaries for the past six months.