Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Planning legal action against WFI chief

Rohtak, January 22

Reiterating the demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, here today said that the WFI president had unnecessarily tried to drag his and Deepender’s name into the matter, hence he was consulting lawyers in this regard so that a defamation case could be filed against the WFI president.

Talking to mediapersons, Hooda said, “Sportspersons are the pride of our country and they should get justice. There should also be a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against the state minister Sandeep Singh. For this, it is necessary that Sandeep resigns from his post,” he said.

Describing the demands of sugarcane farmers as justified, Hooda reiterated that the government should accept their demand without delay. The farmers are demanding a rate of Rs 450 per quintal. The government should at least give the farmers of Haryana the same rate as that of Punjab.