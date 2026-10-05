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Home / Haryana / Bhupinder Singh Hooda pushes for family outreach to expand base

Bhupinder Singh Hooda pushes for family outreach to expand base

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 11:38 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Photo: ANI file.
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress would appoint ‘Parivar Pramukhs’ and reach out to every family in the state as part of its efforts to strengthen the party’s base.

Addressing a Congress workers’ conference of the Thanesar block in Kurukshetra, Hooda accused the BJP of stealing votes and failing to take decisions in the public interest.

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He said, “The BJP government has failed to provide MSP to farmers, employment to youth, security to women, and respect to sportspersons and the elderly. As a result, every section of society has lost hope in the BJP. The truth has reached every household that the BJP formed its government in Haryana not through fair means, but through vote theft. All the evidence of this theft has now come to light.”

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“While the BJP claims to have ‘Panna Pramukhs’, the Congress will appoint ‘Parivar Pramukhs’ and reach out to every family in the state. Party workers will take the message of Congress and Rahul Gandhi to every household,” he said, while calling upon workers to make sincere efforts to strengthen the party’s base and counter the BJP.

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