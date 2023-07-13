Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams govt for ‘lack of preparedness’

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 12

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the state government failed to assess the situation and lack of preparedness led to flood-like situation in several districts of the state.

Hooda said though it rained more than normal, the government should have taken timely steps to prevent waterlogging.

He said, “A delay in the cleaning of drains led to flood-like situation in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts. Though it was a natural calamity, the damage could have been controlled if timely action was taken. The farmers have suffered a huge loss and the government should announce compensation for them.”

