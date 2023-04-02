Bhupinder Singh Hooda targets BJP-JJP govt, claims ‘people want change’

Tribune News Service

Gohana (Sonepat), April 1

Former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that the Congress government would be formed in 2024 in the state as the people want change. The former CM was addressing a gathering at new grain market in Gohana on Saturday.

It was also announced that the conclusion of the “Haath se Haath Jodo” campaign would be held in Sonepat on April 14.

Hooda said he was deeply pained by the fact that before 2014, Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, today reached number one in unemployment, inflation and crime. “Today the condition of the farmer has become painful. At the time of our government, there was no tax on fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural equipment. But this government increased the cost of farmers by imposing tax on tax, due to which their income decreased. Today farmers have to stand in queues for fertilisers. Unseasonal rain ruined crops all over Haryana, but no compensation was received. Farmers are complaining from different places that the government portal does not work at all,” he said.

“Farmers had to sell potatoes at 50 paise per kg in Pipli mandi. Potato prices crashed here, tomato prices collapsed in Madhya Pradesh and panches-sarpanches were beaten up in Panchkula. This government is using sticks on every section. In a democracy, governments do not run with sticks and bullets, they run through talks and solutions. No one’s voice can be suppressed in a democracy,” Hooda asserted.

Addressing the rally, MP Deepender Hooda said the spirit of change was visible everywhere in the state. “About one year is left for the elections, but whenever the elections are held, the people have taken a pledge that they will vote out this government with the help of votes,” the MP said.