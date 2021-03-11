Bid of computer lab attendants to gherao CM camp office in Karnal foiled

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 16

Scores of computer lab attendants took out a protest march in the city on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of their jobs and a minimum Rs 30,000 salary. They wanted to gherao the CM's camp office at Prem Nagar, but their attempt was foiled by the police.

They assembled outside the mini secretariat and started a protest march towards the CM camp office. They were stopped by the police at a few metres distance, where they staged a dharna on the road. They were adamant to fix a meeting with the CM. Around two hours later, they got a written assurance of a meeting with the CM within 15 days. They were pacified.

Surinder Peont, state president, Computer Lab Attendant Association, said they would continue their dharna outside the mini secretariat till the fulfilment of their demands. About their demands, he said they wanted regular jobs, minimum Rs 30,000 salary, making computer a compulsory subject, EPF facility and setting up of new computer labs .

