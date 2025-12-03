DT
Home / Haryana / 'Bidding not a hobby': Anil Vij orders probe into Haryana man's finances who fails to pay Rs 1.17 cr for HR 88 B 8888

‘Bidding not a hobby’: Anil Vij orders probe into Haryana man’s finances who fails to pay Rs 1.17 cr for HR 88 B 8888

The Transport Department has been directed to approach the Income Tax Department to carry out a detailed investigation

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:21 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Cabinet minister Anil Vij. Tribune file
Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has instructed the Transport Department to investigate the financial background of the individual who recently placed the highest bid of Rs 1.17 crore for a special vehicle registration number.

Also read: Costliest vehicle number HR 88 B 8888 to be re-auctioned after bidder fails to pay Rs 1.17 crore

The bidder, who had secured the number HR 88 B 8888 during an online auction, failed to pay the bid amount, resulting in the forfeiture of his security deposit and forcing the department to conduct a reauction.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the incident, Vij said that participating in an auction is a serious responsibility, not a casual activity,  adding that, "bidding in an auction is a responsibility and not a hobby".

He added that since the bidder backed out after quoting such a large amount, the department will now examine his financial capacity and the source of the funds he claimed to possess.

The Transport Department has been directed to approach the Income Tax Department to carry out a detailed investigation.

