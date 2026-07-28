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Home / Haryana / Big relief for PMAY-U 2.0 beneficiaries, Haryana cuts stamp duty and registration charges for PMAY-U 2.0 beneficiaries 

Big relief for PMAY-U 2.0 beneficiaries, Haryana cuts stamp duty and registration charges for PMAY-U 2.0 beneficiaries 

EWS beneficiaries to pay just Rs. 500 each as stamp duty and registration fee for eligible dwelling units

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:51 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. File
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The Haryana Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide relief to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 by reducing stamp duty and registration charges on eligible dwelling units.

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The concession applies to dwelling units up to 60 square metres registered under PMAY-U 2.0 for beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

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Under the approved proposal, conveyance deeds for such dwelling units will attract a nominal registration fee of ₹500 per deed. The stamp duty applicable under Article 23-A of Schedule 1-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, as applicable in Haryana, has also been reduced to Rs 500 per deed.

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The move is aimed at lowering transaction costs and easing the financial burden on EWS beneficiaries while supporting the objective of “Housing for All” under PMAY-U 2.0.

Currently, stamp duty on conveyance deeds in Haryana is charged at 5 per cent under Article 23-A of Schedule 1-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, along with a 2 per cent additional duty. A 2 per cent rebate is available when the conveyance is executed in favour of a woman. Registration fees are charged on a slab basis, with a maximum limit of Rs 50,000.

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The concession on stamp duty and registration fee for eligible PMAY-U 2.0 dwelling units was approved to promote affordable housing for EWS beneficiaries under the time-bound flagship scheme.

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