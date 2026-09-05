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Home / Haryana / Big shake-up in Haryana Police: 5 officers, including 4 IPS, shifted again in 48 hours

Big shake-up in Haryana Police: 5 officers, including 4 IPS, shifted again in 48 hours

Earlier postings cancelled; Narender Bijarniya moved to 1st IRB Bhondsi, while Lokender Singh, Medha Bhushan and Deepti Garg get fresh assignments

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:00 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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he Haryana government on Saturday issued fresh transfer and posting orders for five police officers, including four IPS officers, just two days after their earlier postings were announced. No reason has been cited for the cancellation of the earlier postings.

The 2015-batch IPS officer Narender Bijarniya, who was SP, Karnal, was transferred as SP, Special Task Force (STF), on September 3. He was reportedly shifted following backlash from the Ror community over the police encounter of a Ror youth on August 7.

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However, in a fresh order issued by the Home Department on Saturday, his earlier transfer was cancelled and he was posted as Commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi, Gurugram.

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The 2014-batch IPS officer Lokender Singh, who was posted as SP, Security (CID), with additional charge of SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and SP, Commando, Newal (Karnal), on September 3, has now been posted as SP, State Crime Branch (SCB).

Similarly, 2019-batch IPS officer Medha Bhushan, who was initially transferred as SP, Palwal, will now join as SP, Panipat.

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The 2020-batch IPS officer Deepti Garg, who was posted as SP, Panipat, on September 3, has now been posted as SP, Palwal.

Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer Pooja Dabla, who was posted as SP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, Gurugram, with additional charge of Commandant, 1st IRB, Bhondsi, Gurugram, will continue as SP, RTC. Her additional charge of Commandant, 1st IRB, Bhondsi, has been dropped in the fresh order.

Other transfers

Besides these officers, 2014-batch IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been transferred as Commandant, 5th Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, Karnal.

IPS officer Vikrant Bhushan will join as SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Panchkula, while Amit Yashvardhan, currently serving as SP, Security, CID, has been given additional charge of SP, Commando, Newal.

HPS officer Anil Kumar has been posted as SP, HSNCB, Karnal.

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