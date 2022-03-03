Bihar man gets 5-year RI for rape bid

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 2

A local court today sentenced a Bihar man to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs7,000 for attempting to rape a woman. As per orders, if convict failed to pay fine his tenure of imprisonment would be increased.

According to the police on December 13, 2018, a woman from Bihar filed a complaint with the DLF Phase III police station in which she accused her neighbour for allegedly attempting to rape her.

“I lived with my family in a rented house at Nathupur village. My husband is taxi driver. He was on duty that night and I was sleeping with my children. In the late night, I went to ease herself. In the meantime, our neighbour Amit forcibly grabbed me from behind and tried to rape me. When I raised an alarm the accused fled from the spot,” the woman stated in her complaint. The accused was nabbed by the police and sent to judicial custody. Today, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Raj Gupta sentenced Amit, a native of Bihar, to five years RI. —