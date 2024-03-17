Bihar native held for killing live-in partner

Gurugram, March 16
A team of the Palam Vihar police station on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in an under-construction house at Chauma village, from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.
The arrested accused was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the victim. He revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol and he had beaten her to death with a basoli (hammer-like tool) and a belt after the victim refused to prepare egg curry.
According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Lallan Yadav (35), a native of Aurahi village in Madhepura district in Bihar. The 32-year-old victim was identified as Anjali, who used to initially work as a rag-picker before meeting the accused and later started working as a labourer with him.
On March 13, the police had received information about a woman’s body lying in an under-construction building at Chauma village. The caretaker of the building filed a complaint in this regard and an FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.
According to the police, the couple were brought to work at a site from the Gurugram bus stand on March 10. The house owner had not even taken their correct names, addresses and IDs. Lallan told the owner that the victim was his wife and later fled the area after ‘murdering’ her.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that six years ago, after his wife died due to snake bite, he came to Delhi. Seven months ago, he met Anjali in Delhi and both of them started living together like husband and wife and worked as labourers.
“We have recovered the hammer-like tool and belt used in the murder and are questioning the accused,” said Naveen Kumar, ACP, Palam Vihar.
