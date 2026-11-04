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Home / Haryana / Bihar tip-off leads STF to 25K-cartridge haul in Jhajjar

Bihar tip-off leads STF to 25K-cartridge haul in Jhajjar

Seized from two vehicles; Five UP residents held; eight phones recovered

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody in Jhajjar.
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The Special Task Force (STF), Rohtak, on Tuesday seized 25,000 live cartridges of different calibres from two vehicles parked near Triveni Dhaba in the Rohad village of the neighbouring Jhajjar district and arrested five persons, including a woman, in connection with the seizure.

Acting on a tip-off received from STF Bihar, a team of STF Rohtak searched a Tata Harrier and a Hyundai Aura, both bearing Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, parked opposite the dhaba on Tuesday morning. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and eight mobile phones have been seized from their possession.

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“During the search, the team recovered 24,400 cartridges bearing KF 7.65 and BMM KF markings from the Tata Harrier, in which three people were travelling. Another 600 cartridges marked BMM KF were seized from the Hyundai Aura, occupied by two people. Eight mobile phones were also seized from the occupants,” said an official.

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The accused had been identified as Afifuddin alias Munna Khan (49), Asim Rais (33), Sabloo Khan (32), Arbaz Ali (27) and Zeenat (33), all residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the STF, none of the occupants could produce a valid licence for the ammunition. The two vehicles, cartridges and mobile phones have been taken into police possession. An FIR under Sections 25(1-b)(a) and 25(8) of the Arms Act has been registered at Asauda police station in Jhajjar.

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The STF said the seizure was linked to a similar operation carried out by Bihar Police a day earlier, in which around 20,000 cartridges were seized following the arrest of a man, identified as Laltu, and his associates in Bhojpur district. Laltu was allegedly in close contact with Afifuddin and had received ammunition from him.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Afifuddin allegedly runs a gunhouse in the Civil Lines area of Badaun. He had reportedly travelled to Sirsa and procured the ammunition from the owner of a gunhouse in Sirsa.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the ammunition and trace its distribution network in coordination with STF Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police.

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