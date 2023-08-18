Bike rider dies in Haryana’s Ambala after being hit by stray cattle

PTI

Ambala, August 18

A 60-year-old man died after his motorbike was hit by stray cattle here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 9 pm on Thursday when Raju Pandit (60) was returning home from Naraingarh here, they said.

Pandit suffered serious injuries on his forehead and was rushed to a civil hospital at Naraingarh where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

