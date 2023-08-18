Bike rider dies in Haryana’s Ambala after being hit by stray cattle

Ambala, August 18
A 60-year-old man died after his motorbike was hit by stray cattle here, police said on Friday.
The accident took place around 9 pm on Thursday when Raju Pandit (60) was returning home from Naraingarh here, they said.
Pandit suffered serious injuries on his forehead and was rushed to a civil hospital at Naraingarh where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander
The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court
Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...
Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides
Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...