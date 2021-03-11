Bikers open fire at shop in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, May 25
Two unidentified persons opened fire at a shop on Sasauli road after its owner refused to pay a ransom of Rs 50 lakh and had got an FIR registered in this connection.
The shop owner, Sumeet Narula of Laxmi Garden Colony in Yamunanagar, in his police complaint, said two bike-borne persons started shooting at his shop yesterday evening and later fled away.
No one was present inside the the shop when the bullets hit its door.
On the complaint of Exempted Sub-Inspector (ESI) Roop Lal, in-charge of emergency response vehicle, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under various Sections of the Arms Act and under Section 307 (attempt of murder) of the IPC.
In an earlier complaint, Narula had said he received a call on May 22, demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres