Bill-collecting firm dupes UHBVN of Rs 28.52 lakh; employees booked

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 11

A private company, which was engaged by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for collecting bills from consumers, has reportedly duped the UHBVN of Rs 28.52 lakh.

The company had collected the amount from the electricity consumers but did not deposit it in the account of the UHBVN. The police have registered four separate cases at various police stations against the officials of the bill-collecting company, e-Pay Infoserve Private Limited, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on the complaint of the UHBVN officials.

The Subdivisional Officers (SDOs) in Samalkha, Israna, Madlauda and Quilla in their complaints to the police stations concerned said the UHBVN had allotted a tender for collecting the bills from consumers to a private firm, M/s E-pay Infoserve (P) Limited, in June 2017. The work was allotted to the company for four years. The company had to collect the bills from the consumers and deposit it in the UHBVN’s account.

The officials said the company received the payments from the consumers and gave receipts to them but it did not deposit the bill amount into the account of the UHBVN and also did not upload the receipts. As many as 581 consumers have produced their receipts, whose payment were not deposited in the UHBVN’s account by the company in the Madlauda subdivision, due to which the UHBVN had to face a loss of Rs 23,55,150, said SDO Madlauda in his complaint.

In Israna, 66 consumers have produced their receipts, whose payment of Rs 2,57,392 have not been deposited in the account of the UHBVN, Ramender Malik, SDO, Israna, said in his complaint.

The firm has allegedly misappropriated Rs 2,18,727 from the consumers but did not deposit it in the account of the UHBVN, said the SDO, Quilla, in his complaint. The SDO, Beholi, in his complaint alleged that the company officials had collected the bill amount of Rs 21,084 from 14 consumers but did not deposit it into the account of the UHBVN.