Bill defaulters assault two linemen in Hisar

Hisar, March 26
Two employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were allegedly assaulted by three villagers in Shikarpur village of Hisar district yesterday. Assistant linemen Ramesh Kumar and Jasvir of the Dakshin had gone to the village to disconnect the defaulters’ electricity connection.
The Hisar Sadar police have registered a case against Akshay, Kali Ram and an unknown woman, all resident of Shikarpur village, under various Sections of the IPC.
Later, a junior engineer came along with a team and got the victims admitted to a hospital. —
