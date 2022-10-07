Bill defaulters owe Rs 180 cr to UHBVN in Karnal circle

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 6

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, (UHBVN) Karnal circle, has a long list of defaulters who have failed to make payments of the electricity they have consumed. As per the data, a total of 1,03,667 consumers are defaulters with a pending power bill amounting to Rs 180.49 crore.

Out of the total defaulters, the UHBVN has already disconnected the electricity supply of 30,115 consumers who owe it Rs 72.32 crore.

Domestic consumers comprising urban and rural areas are on the top in the defaulters’ list. They owe Rs 81.70 crore. As many as 197 HT industrial units, having load above 50kW, have not paid the bills amounting Rs 19.25 crore, while 6054 LT industrial units, having load less than 50kW, have a pending dues of Rs 20.76 crore. One of the officials claimed that several industrial units had filed court cases against their bills, which were pending in the court.

Farmers are also among the defaulters who have failed to deposit their bills. As many as 26,290 agriculture consumers had a defaulting amount of Rs 14.63 crore, the data said.

As many as 848 consumers comprising government offices and panchayats are also among the defaulters who owe Rs 90.3 crore to the UHBVN. Besides, there are 4,361 other consumers who owe Rs 25.09 crore.

The state government started a surcharge waiver scheme on September 1, which will last till November 30, but only 2,907 defaulters have come forward to avail the benefit of the scheme so far. They have deposited Rs 3.90 crore and got a benefit of a surcharge waiver of Rs 56.53 lakh.

JS Nara, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Karnal Circle, said they had started a campaign to collect bills from the defaulters. Their electricity supply was being disconnected and notices were being served on them. The state government has started a surcharge waiver scheme 2022 for connected and disconnected consumers. “Our SDOs are holding camps at the village and city level to make people aware of the scheme,” said the SE.

Sombir Singh, XEN, City, said they were approaching consumers who were defaulters till December 31, 2021, to deposit their dues and avail the benefits. Besides, messages regarding the benefits of the scheme were being displayed on the display screen in the city. “Defaulters should come forward to take advantage of this scheme,” said the XEN.

#karnal