Bill moved on independent floor registration

Chandigarh, August 25
The Haryana Government today moved a Bill, ‘Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Second Amendment) Bill 2023’, for extending independent floor registration to commercial establishments.
Earlier, the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, allowed registration of independent residential floors for the purpose of transfer, sale, gift, exchange or lease in perpetuity in a colony for which a licence has been granted under Section 3C of the Act.
Currently, there is no statutory provision to allow registration of independent floors in commercial plots forming part of licensed colonies.
