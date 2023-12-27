Binain Khap leader Nain dead

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 26

Nafe Singh Nain, the head of Binain Khap and president of Jat Mahasabha, died of a heart attack. He was 87 and had been heading the khap for more than two decades.

Leaders of different parties and representatives of various khaps and other social organisations reached Nain’s village Danauda Kalan in Jind district to console the bereaved family today.

JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala, AICC general secretary and Congress MP Randeep Surjewala and state minister Anoop Dhanak have expressed condolences on Nain’s demise. The leaders said Nain was an undisputed leader whose decisions were accepted by other khaps and panchayats as well.

“The biggest panchayati heritage of Haryana has left us today,” said Surjewala.

Nain was a prominent khap leader of the region and had played an active role in the Jat quota stir as well as the farmers’ agitation.

He was well-known and respected for his impartial decisions and had got several cases of murder and property disputes settled amicably.

The significance of Binain khap can be gauged from the fact that it comprises a cluster of 52 villages, which are divided between Kalwan Tapa and Dhamtan Tapa.

While Kalwan Tapa and Dhamtan Tapa are popularly known as high courts among the local residents, the Binain Khap is called the supreme court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak