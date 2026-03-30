Biometric crop sale rules, tractor entry checks spark farmers’ backlash in Haryana

The Haryana government’s recent directives mandating biometric verification and clicking of pictures of tractors carrying grains at mandi entry gates for issuing of gate passes and procuring wheat have triggered opposition from farmer groups and agricultural experts, who have called the move impractical and anti-farmer.

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Farmers argue that scams in procurement have been done by arhtiyas, millers and officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and procurement agencies, but the government’s new rules only increase hardships for farmers.

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Farmer leaders say many cultivators own old tractors without registration numbers or valid registration certificates, while a majority rely on borrowed tractors to transport their produce. A single tractor often carries crops for multiple farmers, making repeated mandi entries under the new system cumbersome.

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Criticising the move, Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), said the government should act against traders and officials responsible for past scams instead of “harassing farmers.” He threatened to launch a protest against these new rules in the coming days.

Former principal scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Dr Virendra Singh Lathar, has termed the decision as evidence of the administration’s ignorance of Haryana’s social fabric and revenue records.

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He pointed out that in many farmer families, land remains registered in the name of the family head, while more than one-fourth of agricultural land is owned by women. Requiring elderly and women landowners to undergo biometric verification at mandis is non-feasible, and, he argued, a violation of human rights.

He also blamed arhtiyas and corrupt officials for manipulating records through the illegal “kachchi parchi” system.

On January 27, 2026, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to ban the “kachchi parchi” system within 30 days.

However, the order has yet to be implemented.

As per the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961 (Rules, 1962), commission agents are bound to pay farmers immediately after crop weighing and issue J-Forms. Instead, farmers allege that they often buy produce below the minimum support price (MSP) and later record at inflated rates to siphon off government funds.

Lathar has urged the Haryana government to withdraw the biometric verification order and focus on eliminating illegal practices of commission agents to protect farmers’ rights and ensure transparency.