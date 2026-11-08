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Home / Haryana / Bird poaching menace returns to Nuh; four booked for setting nets

Bird poaching menace returns to Nuh; four booked for setting nets

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 08:42 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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A joint team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wings of Rewari and Dharuhera reached a spot after getting a tip-off regarding the suspects' whereabouts. Representative Image/iStock
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With migratory birds beginning to arrive for the winter, the Wildlife Department has registered a case against four men for allegedly trapping birds using nets at Kotla-Akera Lake in Nuh.

The Akera police have booked four residents of Akera village — Daud, Muzzi, Munna and Latif — under the Wildlife Protection Act following a complaint by Wildlife Inspector Krishan Kumar, posted in the Gurugram-Faridabad region.

According to the complaint, Kumar and his team were patrolling the lake on November 3 following a tip-off when they spotted the four men allegedly setting up nets near the water. The suspects fled towards a nearby forest after noticing the officials.

The department alleged that the accused had been regularly trapping local and migratory birds in the area. The inspector handed over a net recovered from the spot to the police along with his complaint.

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The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Act and initiated an investigation. A police spokesperson confirmed that the probe was underway.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on illegal bird hunting in Nuh, where the menace tends to resurface with the arrival of migratory birds. Similar complaints were reported last year as well, raising concerns over the effectiveness of efforts to curb the practice.

Kotla-Akera Lake attracts a large number of migratory birds every winter and is also home to several resident species. With the arrival of winter visitors, the risk of illegal hunting increases. Officials said the department had been receiving repeated complaints about poaching, prompting it to intensify surveillance and patrolling around the lake.

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Under the Wildlife Protection Act, hunting of protected bird species is a punishable offence. The department is expected to continue monitoring the lake during the migratory season.

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