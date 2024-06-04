Birds fall prey to heatwave as mercury hovers around 45°C in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 3

With mercury hovering around 45°C in Gurugram for a week now, the rising temperature has started taking a toll on birds, who are reportedly facing heat strokes and dropping from trees.

However, various online portals like Ola, Uber and Porter have come to their rescue by offering to fetch and drop injured birds at veterinary hospitals in Gurugram.

The initiative has been an instant hit among residents, many of whom have started booking online transport facilities through these applications after spotting ill birds.

According to a local birds’ hospital, a majority of the sick birds arriving at their facility are being dropped by online services.

They say it has made it convenient for people to stop and help birds that they would ignore earlier.

According to the authorities of the birds’ hospital at Sadar Bazar, an average of 15 to 20 birds, who have been hit by a heat stroke, are arriving at their facility every day.

The hospital authorities said a majority of these birds were being reportedly dropped by online services, which have made it convenient for people to stop and help birds that they would ignore earlier to avoid the hassle of getting in crowded lanes of Sadar Bazar to reach the birds’ hospital.

While many city residents and NGOs are setting up nests, putting water and feeding birds, the impact of heatwave on them remains worrisome.

According to Dr Rajkumar, birds are not accustomed to such prolonged stretch of unprecedented heatwave. The birds are contracting heat stroke, diarrhoea, paralysis, chicken pox and coryza, he added.

He said, “This is the only bird hospital in Gurugram and the influx of avian patients is quite high, owing to the scorching heat this summer. As the temperature increases, it becomes very difficult for birds to fly long distances during this season.”

“Due to this, they also face a lot of difficulty in getting food. Peacock, rooster, sparrow, pigeon, partridge, duck and heron are usually among the worst affected. This year, however, even birds like eagles and hawks are having a tough time,” said Dr Rajkumar.

The hospital has issued an advisory for residents to keep food and water for birds. “Make sure that the vessel in which you keep water for birds is made of clay so that the water does not turn too hot. Otherwise if a bird drinks hot water, it can fall prey to many other diseases,” read the advisory.

Apart from this, the hospital has also appealed to the public that if they can’t bring a bird to the hospital, they should take help from various online services like Ola, Uber and Porter apps.

